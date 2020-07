Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit green community parking bike storage garage guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

AVA Capitol Hill is steps away from bars, clubs, retail and all modes of transportation including easy access to I-5 Freeway, light rail, bus service and the new Capitol Hill Street Car. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, AVA Capitol Hill features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with urban inspired design that extends beyond the walls to social spaces to connect, chill and play. There is the roof deck for chilling and grilling under the lights of Seattle’s skyline and lots of comfy seating for hanging out with friends. These Capitol Hill apartments are pet friendly and include an awesome fitness center.