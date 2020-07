Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room package receiving

Centennial Tower and Court apartments in Seattle, WA is located in the heart of the business, shopping and historic district of Belltown. Our homes include energy-efficient appliances, upgraded cabinetry and brand-new flooring. Enjoy views of the city skyline, Elliot Bay, Lake Union and the Olympic Mountains. With Seattle Center and monorail just steps away, there's shopping, restaurants, theatres and more. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool and spa. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because this community offers smoke-free living.