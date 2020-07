Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal

Are you searching for a great apartment home in Seattle, Washington? Well, look no further than Garden Pointe Apartments. Situated in a prime location close to great restaurants, schools, and shopping, our friendly community has it all! Enjoy easy access to scenic parks and golfing venues, and we are only minutes away from Sea-Tac Airport. If a great location and a welcoming atmosphere are high on your list, you have come to the right place!