Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only! Our virtual tours are also still available. Schedule your personalized tour today!



Post Alley Court Apartments For Rent in Seattle, Washington offers trendy studio and one-bedroom apartments with amazing views of Elliott Bay. Sit on your private patio or on one of our community's rooftop decks, and watch the ferries come and go on Puget Sound. Our community also provides dynamic views of bustling downtown Seattle and the picturesque Olympic Mountains. Staying in shape is easy with our well-equipped fitness studio. Best of all, Post Alley Court pet-friendly apartments welcomes your four-legged family members.



Featuring a Walk Score of 99, Post Alley Court is a walker's paradise and is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with direct access to 1st & Union. We're in the heart of downtown Seattle, just steps from Pike Place Market and the Seattle Waterfront. Visit us today and discover why our luxury ap