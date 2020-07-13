All apartments in Seattle
Post Alley Court

1408 Western Ave · (442) 237-4209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 392 sqft

Unit 0809 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 0610 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Alley Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only! Our virtual tours are also still available. Schedule your personalized tour today!

Post Alley Court Apartments For Rent in Seattle, Washington offers trendy studio and one-bedroom apartments with amazing views of Elliott Bay. Sit on your private patio or on one of our community's rooftop decks, and watch the ferries come and go on Puget Sound. Our community also provides dynamic views of bustling downtown Seattle and the picturesque Olympic Mountains. Staying in shape is easy with our well-equipped fitness studio. Best of all, Post Alley Court pet-friendly apartments welcomes your four-legged family members.

Featuring a Walk Score of 99, Post Alley Court is a walker's paradise and is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with direct access to 1st & Union. We're in the heart of downtown Seattle, just steps from Pike Place Market and the Seattle Waterfront. Visit us today and discover why our luxury ap

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Alley Court have any available units?
Post Alley Court has 6 units available starting at $1,403 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Alley Court have?
Some of Post Alley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Alley Court currently offering any rent specials?
Post Alley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Alley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Alley Court is pet friendly.
Does Post Alley Court offer parking?
Yes, Post Alley Court offers parking.
Does Post Alley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Alley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Alley Court have a pool?
No, Post Alley Court does not have a pool.
Does Post Alley Court have accessible units?
No, Post Alley Court does not have accessible units.
Does Post Alley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Alley Court has units with dishwashers.
