Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area fire pit game room internet access pool table shuffle board

Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems. Residents are treated to a bright, eye-catching designs and amenities that include a rooftop deck, fitness center, speakeasy inspired lounge and a premier resident lounge with games and more!