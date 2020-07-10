Cornelius Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance dog grooming area

If you are looking for urban living, look no further. The Cornelius Apartment Homes is located in the Belltown neighborhood in the heart of downtown Seattle. With a stunning renovated homes, this 1925 building has maintained its vintage charm with a modern twist. The Cornelius provides a professional on-site management and maintenance team. You're not just a resident, you're a neighbor when you live at The Cornelius.