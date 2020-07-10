Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornelius Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
gym
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
dog grooming area
If you are looking for urban living, look no further. The Cornelius Apartment Homes is located in the Belltown neighborhood in the heart of downtown Seattle. With a stunning renovated homes, this 1925 building has maintained its vintage charm with a modern twist. The Cornelius provides a professional on-site management and maintenance team. You're not just a resident, you're a neighbor when you live at The Cornelius.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $650-Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cornelius Apartments have any available units?
Cornelius Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornelius Apartments have?
Some of Cornelius Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornelius Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cornelius Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornelius Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cornelius Apartments offer parking?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Cornelius Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornelius Apartments have a pool?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cornelius Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cornelius Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments has units with dishwashers.