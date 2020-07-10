All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Cornelius Apartments

306 Blanchard St · (628) 400-0940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 426 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornelius Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
If you are looking for urban living, look no further. The Cornelius Apartment Homes is located in the Belltown neighborhood in the heart of downtown Seattle. With a stunning renovated homes, this 1925 building has maintained its vintage charm with a modern twist. The Cornelius provides a professional on-site management and maintenance team. You're not just a resident, you're a neighbor when you live at The Cornelius.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $650-Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cornelius Apartments have any available units?
Cornelius Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornelius Apartments have?
Some of Cornelius Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornelius Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cornelius Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornelius Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cornelius Apartments offer parking?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Cornelius Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornelius Apartments have a pool?
No, Cornelius Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cornelius Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cornelius Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornelius Apartments has units with dishwashers.
