Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1822 11th Ave

1822 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 11th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd4afdb060 ---- This is truly an amazing home in an unbeatable location! Imagine living steps away from all that Capitol Hill has to offer, with views of Cal Anderson Park as your front yard! You are one block away from the Capitol Hill light rail station, and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and nightlife! PLUS you have private, secured parking! This large 2-level unit has 2 living areas and 1.5 baths, so you could easily use one of the living areas as a second bedroom. The home has lofty ceilings and tons of windows for amazing natural light. Kitchen has slab granite counters and stainless appliances, including gas range. Other features of this unique and awesome home: washer and dryer, custom built storage area under the stairs, custom built \'bar\' in front patio area, bamboo flooring throughout home and even A/C for those hot summer days! Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. Per HOA, 2 cats or 1 dog allowed under 60 lbs. An additional secured parking space may be available for monthly fee. Street parking by zone permit is available from the city of Seattle. Please note that dog door in bedroom is not operational. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today, it won\'t last long! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent. FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES: Per Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 11th Ave have any available units?
1822 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 11th Ave have?
Some of 1822 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1822 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 1822 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
