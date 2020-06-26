1822 11th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd4afdb060 ---- This is truly an amazing home in an unbeatable location! Imagine living steps away from all that Capitol Hill has to offer, with views of Cal Anderson Park as your front yard! You are one block away from the Capitol Hill light rail station, and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and nightlife! PLUS you have private, secured parking! This large 2-level unit has 2 living areas and 1.5 baths, so you could easily use one of the living areas as a second bedroom. The home has lofty ceilings and tons of windows for amazing natural light. Kitchen has slab granite counters and stainless appliances, including gas range. Other features of this unique and awesome home: washer and dryer, custom built storage area under the stairs, custom built \'bar\' in front patio area, bamboo flooring throughout home and even A/C for those hot summer days! Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. Per HOA, 2 cats or 1 dog allowed under 60 lbs. An additional secured parking space may be available for monthly fee. Street parking by zone permit is available from the city of Seattle. Please note that dog door in bedroom is not operational. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today, it won\'t last long! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent. FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES: Per Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24