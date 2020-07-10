Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court carport clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving

Come home to the peace and comfort of Lighthouse Apartments. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom homes offer a modern design including quartz countertops, steel steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. Nestled on 12 acres of beautiful grounds, Lighthouse Apartments offer spacious townhomes and apartments in a park-like setting.Come tour our beautifully renovated homes, and see for yourself why you should call Lighthouse "home".Located in the popular Westwood neighborhood, Lighthouse is just minutes from the West Seattle Bridge, with easy access to Downtown Seattle via car or bus. Our homes feature modern comforts like two-story floor plans, over-sized closets and wood burning fireplaces. A home at Lighthouse Apartments is more than just a place to live - it's a community. To complete an online application, please click here.