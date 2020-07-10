All apartments in Seattle
Lighthouse Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Lighthouse Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7901 Delridge Way SW · (206) 717-8975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10G · Avail. Aug 19

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 31H · Avail. Jul 17

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21C · Avail. Jul 27

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 22D · Avail. Jul 19

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 21A · Avail. Sep 15

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lighthouse Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Come home to the peace and comfort of Lighthouse Apartments. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom homes offer a modern design including quartz countertops, steel steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. Nestled on 12 acres of beautiful grounds, Lighthouse Apartments offer spacious townhomes and apartments in a park-like setting.Come tour our beautifully renovated homes, and see for yourself why you should call Lighthouse "home".Located in the popular Westwood neighborhood, Lighthouse is just minutes from the West Seattle Bridge, with easy access to Downtown Seattle via car or bus. Our homes feature modern comforts like two-story floor plans, over-sized closets and wood burning fireplaces. A home at Lighthouse Apartments is more than just a place to live - it's a community. To complete an online application, please click here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lighthouse Apartments have any available units?
Lighthouse Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Lighthouse Apartments have?
Some of Lighthouse Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lighthouse Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lighthouse Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lighthouse Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lighthouse Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments offers parking.
Does Lighthouse Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lighthouse Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments has a pool.
Does Lighthouse Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lighthouse Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lighthouse Apartments has units with dishwashers.
