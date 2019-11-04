5 of Seattle’s Best Desserts (And Where to Find Them)

Several major metropolitan cities across the US have a very distinct smell. New York has its freshly baked bagels and street hot dogs. In New Orleans, you can’t miss the smell of beignets and jambalaya in the French Quarter.

But if you asked someone to describe the smell of Seattle, what would they say?

You’ll likely hear mentions of fresh fish from Puget Sound, or a steaming bowl of ramen in Chinatown. You might even hear about the New York-style pizza or an IPA from one of Capitol Hill’s spirited bars.

However, one thing I quickly learned as I became a Seattleite is that Seattle does not play when it comes to their desserts.

The Best Places to Find Sweets in Seattle

I grew up in the South, so my sweet tooth and sugar tolerance outweighs that of most Pacific Northwesterners. Thankfully, Seattle has us covered with old school diners, trendy pop-ups, new spins on timeless classics, and more. In this article, I’ll be covering my top five dessert spots in Seattle.

Hello Robin

Indulge in a Mackles’more at Hello Robin

You can find Hello Robin nestled on the quiet side of Capitol Hill. Here, you'll find a sandwich made from two of my favorite classics: warm cookies and ice cream.

They freshly bake their cookies in-house throughout the day to ensure that each sandwich is the perfect combination of warm cookie and cold ice cream.

Hello Robin gets even more brownie points with me since they use a local creamery, Molly Moon’s, for their ice cream!

Pro tip—try their popular Mackles’more. This dessert is inspired by, you guessed it, famous Seattleite Macklemore.

Donut Factory

Donuts for Days at Donut Factory in U-District

It is no secret that Portland holds the crown for the top donut city. However, that doesn’t mean you have to drive three hours south to get your donut fix.

Although you can find a Top Pot Donuts in nearly every neighborhood, the Donut Factory in U-District stands out to me. Donut Factory serves a variety of donuts from your classics like Glazed and Apple Fritters to unique inspired options like the Nutella Bar and a Fruit Loops donut.

This is a popular spot for University of Washington students. Be sure to get there early.

Pro tip—be basic and try the glazed!

Bake Up the Entire Herd at Cow Chips

I must confess something: I’m still not sure what a “drop cookie” actually is. However, I’m pretty certain that Cow Chips serves up some delicious cookies.

This daytime cookie shop is located in Pioneer Square, just around the corner from Occidental Square. They offer cookies in various flavors including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, trail mix, and more.

Their clever branding lists out the sizes as the Calf, the Cow, and the Bull Chip. Pro tip—If you want a challenge, try the Bull Chip (pictured above). Be sure to add on a glass of milk from a local farm!

Sugar & Spoon

Channel your Inner Child at Sugar & Spoon

Please tell me if there’s anything better than stumbling upon an edible cookie dough food truck while shopping your way through Downtown Seattle! I’ll wait…

Sugar & Spoon park their food truck outside of the Westlake Center to delight shoppers with their creative batches of edible cookie doughs and ice creams. From creative combinations like “cookie monster” to classics like chocolate chip, you’ll reminisce about your childhood days of sneaking cookie dough while your parents were baking cookies.

Pro tip—these are delicious but very sweet, so the smaller sizes are usually my go-to!

Hot Cakes

Top Off Your Night with Boozy Shakes and Lava Cake at Hot Cakes

Molten lava cake has to be one of the most underrated desserts. They’re a common dessert at fine dining locales and on cruises. However, it’s difficult to find them outside of that realm.

Thankfully, Hot Cakes, a late-night spot in Ballard and Capitol Hill, is gifting Seattle with the deliciousness of lava cakes and serving them up with ice cream.

Hot Cakes offers a menu that ranges from lava cakes to milkshakes, including alcohol-heavy boozy shakes!

They bake every ooey-gooey lava cake fresh in the store at the time of your order. Both locations can get quite busy in the evenings. Pro tip—try the s’mores! It tastes like a campfire in your mouth.

