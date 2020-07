Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard

Set amidst the cultural hub that is Capitol Hill, Infinity Apartments is the ideal retreat from your everyday busy lifestyle – yet it’s just stone’s throw from the hippest bars, eateries, laid-back coffee shops and indie stores Seattle has to offer. These stylish studio, 1, 2 and loft-style apartments offer sleek modern interiors with a designer amenity packages to incite even the most discerning style palates. Our exquisitely designed community affords residents the ability to experience easy living with elevated and concierge-style amenities. Welcome home to Infinity Capitol Hill Apartments, where everything is crafted beyond expectations.