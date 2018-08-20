All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9823 Village Briar

Location

9823 Village Briar, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one story home in well established community. Open floor plan with living room dining room combo with open kitchen. Large yard and two car garage. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 Village Briar have any available units?
9823 Village Briar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9823 Village Briar have?
Some of 9823 Village Briar's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 Village Briar currently offering any rent specials?
9823 Village Briar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 Village Briar pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 Village Briar is pet friendly.
Does 9823 Village Briar offer parking?
Yes, 9823 Village Briar does offer parking.
Does 9823 Village Briar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9823 Village Briar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 Village Briar have a pool?
No, 9823 Village Briar does not have a pool.
Does 9823 Village Briar have accessible units?
No, 9823 Village Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 Village Briar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9823 Village Briar has units with dishwashers.
