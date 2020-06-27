9819 Valley Villa, San Antonio, TX 78250 Hidden Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home. Nice size fenced backyard. Easy access to 1604 & 151. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have any available units?
9819 VALLEY VILLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.