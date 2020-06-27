All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9819 VALLEY VILLA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9819 VALLEY VILLA
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:16 AM

9819 VALLEY VILLA

9819 Valley Villa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9819 Valley Villa, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home. Nice size fenced backyard. Easy access to 1604 & 151. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have any available units?
9819 VALLEY VILLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9819 VALLEY VILLA currently offering any rent specials?
9819 VALLEY VILLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 VALLEY VILLA pet-friendly?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA offer parking?
Yes, 9819 VALLEY VILLA offers parking.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have a pool?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA does not have a pool.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have accessible units?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 VALLEY VILLA have units with air conditioning?
No, 9819 VALLEY VILLA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio