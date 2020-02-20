All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:59 AM

9451 Mulberry Path

Location

9451 Mulberry Path, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home with a 2 car garage and private back yard. Open floor plan with a 5 piece Master Bath, and lots of storage space throughout the home. Located off Potranco Road and near schools, easy access to major state highways, shopping, military installations, medical facilities, YMCA, gyms and restaurants.

W support fully remote showings and applications

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9451-mulberry-path-san-antonio-tx-78251-usa/9c7ab33d-462a-416d-83ea-10b839608b67

(RLNE5686364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 Mulberry Path have any available units?
9451 Mulberry Path has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9451 Mulberry Path have?
Some of 9451 Mulberry Path's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 Mulberry Path currently offering any rent specials?
9451 Mulberry Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 Mulberry Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 9451 Mulberry Path is pet friendly.
Does 9451 Mulberry Path offer parking?
Yes, 9451 Mulberry Path does offer parking.
Does 9451 Mulberry Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 Mulberry Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 Mulberry Path have a pool?
No, 9451 Mulberry Path does not have a pool.
Does 9451 Mulberry Path have accessible units?
No, 9451 Mulberry Path does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 Mulberry Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9451 Mulberry Path has units with dishwashers.
