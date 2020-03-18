All apartments in San Antonio
8530 MERI LEAP
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

8530 MERI LEAP

8530 Meri Leap · No Longer Available
Location

8530 Meri Leap, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2723 sq ft Home on 1/3 Acre Lot. Engineered Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room, Dining, Family Room, Kitchen. 9 ft Ceilings. Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets. Breakfast Bar, Fridge, Gas Stove, Microwave. Computer Nook. Master Bedroom Down w/10ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Upstairs Loft, Large Game Room, 3 Additional Bedrooms. Huge Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 410, Lackland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8530 MERI LEAP have any available units?
8530 MERI LEAP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8530 MERI LEAP have?
Some of 8530 MERI LEAP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8530 MERI LEAP currently offering any rent specials?
8530 MERI LEAP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 MERI LEAP pet-friendly?
No, 8530 MERI LEAP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8530 MERI LEAP offer parking?
Yes, 8530 MERI LEAP offers parking.
Does 8530 MERI LEAP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8530 MERI LEAP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 MERI LEAP have a pool?
Yes, 8530 MERI LEAP has a pool.
Does 8530 MERI LEAP have accessible units?
No, 8530 MERI LEAP does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 MERI LEAP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8530 MERI LEAP does not have units with dishwashers.
