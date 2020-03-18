8530 MERI LEAP

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2723 sq ft Home on 1/3 Acre Lot. Engineered Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room, Dining, Family Room, Kitchen. 9 ft Ceilings. Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets. Breakfast Bar, Fridge, Gas Stove, Microwave. Computer Nook. Master Bedroom Down w/10ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Upstairs Loft, Large Game Room, 3 Additional Bedrooms. Huge Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 410, Lackland.