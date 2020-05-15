All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8167 Dempsey Drive
8167 Dempsey Drive

8167 Dempsey Drive · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

8167 Dempsey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for family gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have any available units?
8167 Dempsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8167 Dempsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8167 Dempsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8167 Dempsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8167 Dempsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8167 Dempsey Drive offers parking.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8167 Dempsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have a pool?
No, 8167 Dempsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 8167 Dempsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8167 Dempsey Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8167 Dempsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8167 Dempsey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

