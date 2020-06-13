All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:43 PM

7339 Circle Farm

7339 Circle Farm · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7339 Circle Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 Circle Farm have any available units?
7339 Circle Farm has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7339 Circle Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Circle Farm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Circle Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7339 Circle Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7339 Circle Farm offer parking?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not offer parking.
Does 7339 Circle Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Circle Farm have a pool?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7339 Circle Farm have accessible units?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Circle Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 Circle Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 7339 Circle Farm does not have units with air conditioning.
