All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7019 Knights Hvn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
San Antonio, TX
7019 Knights Hvn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7019 Knights Hvn
7019 Knights Haven
No Longer Available
Location
7019 Knights Haven, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5 BEDROOM HOME. CLOSE TO RANDOLPH, FORUM, ROLLING OAKS AND FT SAM. LARGE BACKYARD. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have any available units?
7019 Knights Hvn doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7019 Knights Hvn currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Knights Hvn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Knights Hvn pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Knights Hvn offers parking.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have a pool?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have accessible units?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 Knights Hvn have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 Knights Hvn does not have units with air conditioning.
