All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6811 Freedom Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6811 Freedom Ridge
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

6811 Freedom Ridge

6811 Freedom Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6811 Freedom Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,915 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5131962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have any available units?
6811 Freedom Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6811 Freedom Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Freedom Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Freedom Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6811 Freedom Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge offer parking?
No, 6811 Freedom Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Freedom Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 6811 Freedom Ridge has a pool.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6811 Freedom Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Freedom Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Freedom Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6811 Freedom Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio