Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great rental opportunity RENOVATED and in MOVE IN condition! Available now, features include spacious living room w /masonry fireplace; formal dining room; laundry room; updated eat in kitchen w/granite counter tops & updated appliances (to be installed prior to move in); tile flooring in all bathrooms; abundant closet space; low wear carpeting; and private backyard w/patio & wood fence. Pet Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.