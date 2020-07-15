Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
427 W NORWOOD CT
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 13
427 W NORWOOD CT
427 West Norwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
427 West Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Centrally located on Hildebrand and San Pedro. This two bed room one bath home with beautiful hardwood floors is located right by Olmos Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have any available units?
427 W NORWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 427 W NORWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
427 W NORWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 W NORWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT offer parking?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not offer parking.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 W NORWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 W NORWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
