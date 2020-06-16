3311 Old Forge, San Antonio, TX 78230 Vance Jackson
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in much desired Colonies North. Great curb appeal, huge front and backyard with large back patio, great for entertaining. Inside of house is bright and airy with stained concrete floors and skylights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3311 Old Forge have any available units?
3311 Old Forge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.