Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3311 Old Forge

3311 Old Forge · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Old Forge, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in much desired Colonies North. Great curb appeal, huge front and backyard with large back patio, great for entertaining. Inside of house is bright and airy with stained concrete floors and skylights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Old Forge have any available units?
3311 Old Forge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3311 Old Forge currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Old Forge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Old Forge pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Old Forge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3311 Old Forge offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Old Forge offers parking.
Does 3311 Old Forge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Old Forge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Old Forge have a pool?
No, 3311 Old Forge does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Old Forge have accessible units?
No, 3311 Old Forge does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Old Forge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Old Forge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Old Forge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Old Forge does not have units with air conditioning.
