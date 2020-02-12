Rent Calculator
2255 Burnet
2255 Burnet Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2255 Burnet Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2255 Burnet - JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NEAR SHOPPING.
(RLNE5153874)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2255 Burnet have any available units?
2255 Burnet doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2255 Burnet currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Burnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Burnet pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Burnet is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2255 Burnet offer parking?
No, 2255 Burnet does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Burnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Burnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Burnet have a pool?
No, 2255 Burnet does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Burnet have accessible units?
No, 2255 Burnet does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Burnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Burnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Burnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Burnet does not have units with air conditioning.
