203 Lindell Place

RIVER ROAD CRAFTSMAN - Charming River Road Craftsman Bungalow * 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms w/ Detached Garage Parking, Ample Natural Light * Park-Like Setting w/ Mature Trees, Short Walk to the River, Brackenridge Park, City Golf Course, and Close Proximity to Trinity & Incarnate Word * Gorgeous Wood Flooring Throughout, Numerous Original Details * Generous Island Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking * Second Bedroom has Driveway Access, Could Be Used as Office, Guest Suite * Great-Sized Back Yard, Private Setting



(RLNE4607035)