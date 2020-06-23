All apartments in San Antonio
203 Lindell Place

203 Lindell Place · No Longer Available
Location

203 Lindell Place, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
RIVER ROAD CRAFTSMAN - Charming River Road Craftsman Bungalow * 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms w/ Detached Garage Parking, Ample Natural Light * Park-Like Setting w/ Mature Trees, Short Walk to the River, Brackenridge Park, City Golf Course, and Close Proximity to Trinity & Incarnate Word * Gorgeous Wood Flooring Throughout, Numerous Original Details * Generous Island Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking * Second Bedroom has Driveway Access, Could Be Used as Office, Guest Suite * Great-Sized Back Yard, Private Setting

(RLNE4607035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Lindell Place have any available units?
203 Lindell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Lindell Place have?
Some of 203 Lindell Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Lindell Place currently offering any rent specials?
203 Lindell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Lindell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Lindell Place is pet friendly.
Does 203 Lindell Place offer parking?
Yes, 203 Lindell Place offers parking.
Does 203 Lindell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Lindell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Lindell Place have a pool?
No, 203 Lindell Place does not have a pool.
Does 203 Lindell Place have accessible units?
No, 203 Lindell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Lindell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Lindell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
