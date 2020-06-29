1903 E Sonterra Blvd..

Amenities
PURE LUXURY TOWNHOMES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOCATION*Brand New Townhomes w/2 car garages*Units boast quartz counters*Custom cabinets w/under cabinet lighting*Open concept plans w/tons of natural light*Designer faucets*Pendant Lighting*Stainless Appliances*9-12 ' ceilings*Roller Shade Window Coverings*LED Lighting*Smart Locks*USB Outlets*Amenities include Clubhouse,Cyber Lounge,Fitness Center,pool w/cabanas, Yoga & Virtual Fitness Studio,Dog Park & Pet Spa,Bike Repair Shop,Fire Pit w/outdoor living & MUCH MORE