ROOMY TOWNHOME WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE; WOOD LAMINATE IN LIVING ROOM, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN; ALL BEDROOM UPSTAIRS; ALSO INCLUDE GARAGE DOOR OPENER; PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, LIMIT 2 NOT TO EXCEED 25 LBS. EACH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have any available units?
13330 BRISTOW DAWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.