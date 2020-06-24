All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:48 AM

13330 BRISTOW DAWN

13330 Bristow Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

13330 Bristow Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ROOMY TOWNHOME WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE; WOOD LAMINATE IN LIVING ROOM, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN; ALL BEDROOM UPSTAIRS; ALSO INCLUDE GARAGE DOOR OPENER; PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, LIMIT 2 NOT TO EXCEED 25 LBS. EACH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have any available units?
13330 BRISTOW DAWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13330 BRISTOW DAWN currently offering any rent specials?
13330 BRISTOW DAWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13330 BRISTOW DAWN pet-friendly?
Yes, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN is pet friendly.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN offer parking?
Yes, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN offers parking.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have a pool?
No, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN does not have a pool.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have accessible units?
No, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN does not have accessible units.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13330 BRISTOW DAWN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13330 BRISTOW DAWN does not have units with air conditioning.
