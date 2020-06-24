13330 BRISTOW DAWN

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ROOMY TOWNHOME WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE; WOOD LAMINATE IN LIVING ROOM, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN; ALL BEDROOM UPSTAIRS; ALSO INCLUDE GARAGE DOOR OPENER; PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, LIMIT 2 NOT TO EXCEED 25 LBS. EACH