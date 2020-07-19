Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 103 STANLEY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
103 STANLEY CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 STANLEY CT
103 Stanley Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
103 Stanley Court, San Antonio, TX 78214
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute duplex near south side 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Recent rehab.. Close to park and bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 STANLEY CT have any available units?
103 STANLEY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 103 STANLEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
103 STANLEY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 STANLEY CT pet-friendly?
No, 103 STANLEY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 103 STANLEY CT offer parking?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not offer parking.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have a pool?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have a pool.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have accessible units?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio