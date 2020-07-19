All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 STANLEY CT

103 Stanley Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Stanley Court, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute duplex near south side 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Recent rehab.. Close to park and bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 STANLEY CT have any available units?
103 STANLEY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 103 STANLEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
103 STANLEY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 STANLEY CT pet-friendly?
No, 103 STANLEY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 103 STANLEY CT offer parking?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not offer parking.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have a pool?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have a pool.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have accessible units?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 STANLEY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 STANLEY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
