782 MacDonough Street

Amenities
FULL FLOOR RENOVATED 3 BED/ 1.5 BATHS/ PRIVATE YARD! FREE LAUNDRY!!
Ground floor unit featuring: exposed brick, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, closet in every bedroom plus additional walk in closet/ storage room in the apt's common area, spacious modern living room, and modern bathrooms! Close to Halsey & Chauncey J/Z Trains!
LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:
40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
PETS allowed case by case!
Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS TODAY!