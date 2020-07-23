All apartments in Brooklyn
782 MacDonough Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:17 AM

782 MacDonough Street

782 Macdonough Street · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

782 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

FULL FLOOR RENOVATED 3 BED/ 1.5 BATHS/ PRIVATE YARD! FREE LAUNDRY!!
Ground floor unit featuring: exposed brick, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, closet in every bedroom plus additional walk in closet/ storage room in the apt's common area, spacious modern living room, and modern bathrooms! Close to Halsey & Chauncey J/Z Trains!

LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:
40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
PETS allowed case by case!
Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.

TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 MacDonough Street have any available units?
782 MacDonough Street has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 782 MacDonough Street have?
Some of 782 MacDonough Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 MacDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
782 MacDonough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 MacDonough Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 782 MacDonough Street is pet friendly.
Does 782 MacDonough Street offer parking?
No, 782 MacDonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 782 MacDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 MacDonough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 MacDonough Street have a pool?
No, 782 MacDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 782 MacDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 782 MacDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 782 MacDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 782 MacDonough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 782 MacDonough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 782 MacDonough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
