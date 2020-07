Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym bbq/grill elevator garage parking 24hr concierge bike storage courtyard fire pit green community internet access new construction online portal package receiving

AVA DoBro is steps from cultural icons such as the Barclays Center and Brooklyn Flea, and local restaurants and nightlife of Fort Greene, Carroll Gardens, and Brooklyn Heights. Now offering furnished and unfurnished floorplans, AVA DoBro features brand new studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. These pet friendly, Brooklyn apartment homes include kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz-stone countertops, and tile backsplashes. Plus, most units comes with hard-surface plank flooring, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a built-in charging station. AVA DoBro features a 58th floor rooftop deck and lounge, 30th floor terrace with grills, heated outdoor dog run, and fully-equipped fitness center. Best of all, AVA DoBro is the perfect home base, directly above a Jay Street-MetroTech Subway Station giving immediate access to the A/C, F, and R trains while being less than a 5-minute walk from the 2/3, 4/5, B, and Q trains.