Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking putting green garage package receiving yoga bbq/grill game room internet access key fob access media room pool table

NO BROKER FEES. 175 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn offers all of the luxury and amenities found in a Manhattan high-rise, including amazing waterfront views of Manhattan from beautiful oversized windows. Topped by a 14,000 square foot rooftop lounge, we also have a gaming room, a 3-hole putting green and a bi-level gym with a yoga studio and free weights. Our spacious homes offer hard surface flooring, private balconies and soaking tubs. Modern kitchens feature gas stoves, stainless steel appliances, and custom-designed cabinetry. Our location in Williamsburg, near East River State Park, is close to dining, entertainment, shopping and a brand new Citi Bike bike share station.