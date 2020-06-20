All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 421 Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
421 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

421 Washington Avenue

421 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated 2BR/1BA in Clinton Hill in an elevator building with laundry! This stunning home is equipped with: Stainless steel appliances In-unit washer/dryer Caesarstone quartz counter-tops Kahrs engineered hardwood floors Deep soaking tub Marazzi porcelain bathroom tiles Note: These are not pictures of the actual home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Washington Avenue have any available units?
421 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 421 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 421 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 421 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology