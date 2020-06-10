All apartments in Brooklyn
398 Lafayette, #1

398 Lafayette Ave ·
Location

398 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come live in an oasis in the trendy Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy neighborhood near Pratt Institute. This spacious one bedroom, garden level apartment is renovated and ready for a 06/01 move in! Hardwood floors throughout! Sleek, modern finishes with SS appliances and stone countertop complete an architect-designed chef's kitchen, and there is ample space for a dining table. Southern exposure in the bedroom includes a door to your private patio in the back with room for a table and chairs or an outdoor living room and your potted plants. Renovated bathroom with tiled shower and full bathtub. Large new closet, and new washer/dryer exclusively for your use! Living room includes a decorative 19th century fireplace as well as historic ceiling details and antique double doors leading to your private entrance. Located in a charming brownstone on Lafayette Ave. Heat and Hot Water included. Pets on Approval. Incredible location you will be a three minute walk from the to great restaurants bordering Clinton Hill and Bed -Stuy including Speedy Romeo,Clementine, Pilar, Chilo's, and Peaches Shrimp & Crab, and a block from Dough. A short stroll to Putnam Triangle to catch an outdoor film this summer and five minutes to Pratt Institute's campus. A stone's throw away from G at Classon (with easy connections to the A, L, M, E and 7 trains) and eight minutes to the C at Franklin and Clinton/Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have any available units?
398 Lafayette, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 398 Lafayette, #1 have?
Some of 398 Lafayette, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Lafayette, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
398 Lafayette, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Lafayette, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 398 Lafayette, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 offer parking?
No, 398 Lafayette, #1 does not offer parking.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 398 Lafayette, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have a pool?
No, 398 Lafayette, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have accessible units?
No, 398 Lafayette, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 Lafayette, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 398 Lafayette, #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 Lafayette, #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
