Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

334 Myrtle Avenue

334 Myrtle Avenue · (978) 621-5860
Location

334 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This floor-through 1.5 bedroom in Fort Greene boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, space, light and 4 closets! As you enter, you'll find a massive eat-in kitchen, with three large windows and an extra alcove with space enough for a true dining area. There is an archway leading to the next room, which works best as a generously sized living space. The massive bedroom is in the front of the apartment and gets great light and features exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. There is an extra half room off the main bedroom, which would work perfectly as an office. The bathroom has a full tub and a skylight. Fort Greene Park is a half block away and a number of laundromat options in the area. Pets are on approval. Guarantors are accepted. Email me today, before this one slips away!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
334 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 334 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
