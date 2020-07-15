334 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This floor-through 1.5 bedroom in Fort Greene boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, space, light and 4 closets! As you enter, you'll find a massive eat-in kitchen, with three large windows and an extra alcove with space enough for a true dining area. There is an archway leading to the next room, which works best as a generously sized living space. The massive bedroom is in the front of the apartment and gets great light and features exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. There is an extra half room off the main bedroom, which would work perfectly as an office. The bathroom has a full tub and a skylight. Fort Greene Park is a half block away and a number of laundromat options in the area. Pets are on approval. Guarantors are accepted. Email me today, before this one slips away!!