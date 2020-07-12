/
fort greene
577 Apartments for rent in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
7 Units Available
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,620
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,030
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 Cumberland St
220 Cumberland St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,950
MINT CONDITION Studio apt in a brownstone building right in the heart of Fort Green. Gut Renovated, brand new kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
334 Myrtle Avenue
334 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This floor-through 1.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 Lafayette Avenue
25 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRE-WAR CHARMSPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
347 Myrtle Avenue
347 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,400
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High Traffic Ultra Desirable Fort Green Ground Floor Commercial Space For RENT Located on Myrtle Avenue . Lot 20x35 Built 20x87. Over 700 SQ. FT. of retail space and over 600 SQ. FT. of backyard space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
283 Cumberland Street
283 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
Gorgeous, renovated, and centrally located garden apartment, tucked away on one of the most charming blocks in Fort Greene. This lovely one-bedroom garden unit boasts original details, while also having all of the conveniences of modern living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 South Oxford Street
7 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
TREETOP views and AMAZING LIGHT abound in this top floor rarely available THREE BEDROOM just off FORT GREENE PARK.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
728 Fulton Street
728 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,680
This beautifully renovated three-family home is a rare and ideal find in sought-after Fort Greene.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
101 Lafayette Ave.
101 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,750
550 sqft
This apartment is for sublet. Will only rent to non-smokers. About: The apartment is a studio apartment with a separate kitchen. It has great light and treetop view.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
168 LAFAYETTE AVENUE
168 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,975
This fabulous 4BR - 2.5Bths triplex is approx. 2700 sq ft. This generous layout has been completely restored to an incredibly high standard with level five finishes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
115 ST FELIX STREET
115 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous duplex 2 bedrooms brownstone in Fort Greene with WORKING A FIREPLACE and private garden. This lovely apartment is located on beautiful tree lined street, located stone throw from B.A.M. Apartment will be available for July move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
147 South Oxford Street
147 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Are you looking for a fantastic pre-war 2 Bedroom? This sunny, spacious apartment will be available on July 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
61 Saint Felix Street
61 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4 Bedrooms, 3 Floors, 2 Bathrooms, and 1 serene garden...
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
233 Cumberland Street
233 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,725
Rent stabilized Stunning Studio on the first floor of a well-maintained vintage building located in the heart of Fort Greene just steps from the park Located on Cumberland Street between Dekalb and Lafayette Avenue.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
167 Washington Park
167 Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Video tour and floor plan available! This quaint Brownstone, top floor sanctuary is directly across from Fort Greene Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
114 Lafayette Avenue
114 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Vintage 1 bedroom in a well-maintained brownstone located in the heart of Ft Greene just steps from the park and just steps away from 11 subway lines and the LIRR Atlantic Terminal Station.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
232 Adelphi Street
232 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available | Live in a historic and architectural work of art! Built in 1886, this re-envisioned Gothic Revival was converted, in 2015, to provide the most luxurious and unique apartments available throughout New York City.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
63 Fort Greene Place
63 Fort Greene Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage 2 bedroom in a well-maintained Building located in the heart of Ft Greene just steps from the park and down the street from the G train Virtual tour available upon request Photos are of the actual unit does not come furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 South Oxford Street
212 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Stellar Find in A Prime Fort Greene Building Near To All! Take advantage of the chance to live in style, comfort and stretch out across a spacious, corner 3-bed, 2-bath, W/washer/dryer, custom chef's kitchen and enviable bosch appliance package
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
710 Fulton Street
710 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This very large and renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn brings convenience to a whole new level! Apartment 3 is located on the second floor of a 4-unit rental building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
165 Lafayette Avenue
165 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Get ready to enjoy the warm weather on the private deck of this prime Fort Greene, three-bedroom plus office, 1.5 bath duplex.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 DeKalb Avenue
150 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Exquisite Parkside Townhouse 150 Dekalb Avenue is a rare find, offering a well-executed blend of meticulously restored classic period detail, elegantly fused with contemporary design and materials.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
202 Washington Park
202 Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE! This beautiful brownstone studio was gut renovated with condo level renovations in the kitchen and bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
34 South Portland Avenue
34 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment on South Portland Avenue features hardwood floor, decorative fireplace mantles, good closet space and a private balcony. The kitchen features great cabinet space and a dishwasher.
