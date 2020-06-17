32 Claver Pl

Amenities
Newly renovated-gut renovated building that was formally a loft building. Luxury unit with oversized sunny windows, high ceilings, and stylish finishes. Amenities include a furnished roof deck with awesome city views, gym, game room, laundry room, courtyard, and bike storage!Great location on the Clinton Hill BedStuy border near tons of bars, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute is less than 20 minutes to Manhattan.***6-Weeks FREE RENT**Net Effective Rent shown! Gross Rent is 3750 w/ a 1-year lease agreement skyline14229