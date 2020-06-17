All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 32 Claver Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
32 Claver Pl
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

32 Claver Pl

32 Claver Place · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

32 Claver Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
game room
on-site laundry
bike storage
Newly renovated-gut renovated building that was formally a loft building. Luxury unit with oversized sunny windows, high ceilings, and stylish finishes. Amenities include a furnished roof deck with awesome city views, gym, game room, laundry room, courtyard, and bike storage!Great location on the Clinton Hill BedStuy border near tons of bars, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute is less than 20 minutes to Manhattan.***6-Weeks FREE RENT**Net Effective Rent shown! Gross Rent is 3750 w/ a 1-year lease agreement skyline14229

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Claver Pl have any available units?
32 Claver Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 32 Claver Pl have?
Some of 32 Claver Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Claver Pl currently offering any rent specials?
32 Claver Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Claver Pl pet-friendly?
No, 32 Claver Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 32 Claver Pl offer parking?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not offer parking.
Does 32 Claver Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Claver Pl have a pool?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not have a pool.
Does 32 Claver Pl have accessible units?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Claver Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Claver Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Claver Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 Claver Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity