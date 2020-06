Amenities

ONE OF KIND CORNER LANDMARKED FLOORTROUGH W/ MASSIVE PRIVATE TERRACE !This unique 1 bedroom apt also comes with a massive PRIVATE terrace (measuring 20 27" with a total of 540 sf ). This CORNER apt has a great and airy layout with lots of windows throughout offering tons of light.The bedroom has 3 windows and offer double exposure. Beautiful chef's kitchen with abundant cabinetry storage and countertop space. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. New laundry in the building.Pets welcome upon landlord approval.Location couldn't be better. Bergen st & Hoyt st. A peaceful block nested in the heart of Boerum Hill/ boarding Coble Hill & Carroll Garden. 1/2 block to F train at Smith St. Walk distance to many other train lines. LevelGroup122215