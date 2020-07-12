/
boerum hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
605 Apartments for rent in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
25 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,404
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
236 Dean Street
236 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
236 Dean Street, Totally renovated and Totally turn-key. On one of the loveliest tree-lined blocks of Boerum Hill, this is the perfect one bedroom apartment and an incredible value.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
45 Wyckoff Street
45 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** REQUEST FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR**BRAND NEW RENOVATION Medium Open Kitchen, open to living spaceMedium Size Living Room, Dining combinationWasher Dryer to be added, dishwasher, exposed brickHardwood Floors, Ceramic TilesFloor Through ApartmentHigh
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
267 Pacific Street
267 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
2 MONTH FREE RENT ON PENTHOUSE A - $7,500 Gross Gracious Penthouse layout features wide plank solid white oak floors, Central AC/Heat, stainless steel appliances with paneled dishwasher, custom German kitchen cabinets with Caesarstone counter tops
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
307 Atlantic Avenue
307 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,484
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW! No broker fee and 2 months** free! This spacious and deep studio layout boasts distinctive touches such as a kitchen island with breakfast bar, Italian cabinetry and porcelain tile in the kitchen and bath, true oak floors, a complete suite of
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
36 Wyckoff street
36 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Half block from F train.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
179 Wyckoff Street
179 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extremely Rare opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in Brooklyn. This newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom located in Boerum Hill has ample living space with the apartment taking the whole length of the floor.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
114 Dean Street
114 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Video Tour available upon request. SPACIOUS TRIPLEX AND OUTDOORS on the edge of Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill! This tri-plex features spaces you'd typically find in a luxury house.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
285 Bergen Street
285 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Introducing 285 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill! (corner of 3rd Avenue)New Development building with 11 units that feature stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, including a Maytag dishwasher and a microwave. Central AC and Heat.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
497 ATLANTIC AVENUE
497 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Renovated pre-civil war 1861 building. Approx. 1,000 sq ft. Located in historic Downtown Brooklyn Heights vicinity.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
306 State Street
306 State Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,950
**** 1 Bed w/Home Office **** Charming 1 bedroom duplex features a convertible home office area, a large den on the lower level of this duplex, laundry, outdoor space and 2 full bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
96 SCHERMERHORN STREET
96 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Truly special and dramatic in every way, this 2 Bedroom Penthouse duplex has sweeping views of Downtown Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and NYC Harbor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 Bergen Street
330 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
RARE Boerum Hill 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with Two Balconies! A keyed elevator opens directly into this sprawling, floor through apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
241 Dean Street
241 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright and renovated 2BR apartment is located on the top floor (3rd floor walk up) in a small apartment building. Large bedroom might fit a king size bed. Smaller bedroom might fit a queen size bed. Dining room with two closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
328 Bergen Street
328 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Welcome to apartment 4B at 328 Bergen Street! This wonderful extra-wide floor-through apartment boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES! You will feel right at home as you enter your apartment through a private keyed
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
92 Wyckoff Street
92 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,400
Welcome home to this spacious and unique studio in Boerum Hill! This apartment is situated on the second floor of a privately owned townhouse.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Smith Street
124 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,567
This is a newly renovated, sunlight-filled one bedroom apartment in the extremely desirable neighborhood of Cobble Hill! This apartment is truly phenomenal.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
539 Atlantic Avenue
539 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Renovated and beautiful three bedroom in the heart of Boerum Hill. This 3 bed, 2 bath unit has it all.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
105 Boerum Place
105 Boerum Place, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,108
Lovely Studio on the 1st floor In Cobble Hill.No fee +1 month free on 12 month lease.Gross rent (what you pay every month) is $2300.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
457 Atlantic Avenue
457 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Fantastic two bedroom, two bathroom in Boerum Hill Condo building. This unit is on the 6th floor of an elevator building. Great floor plan with facing exposure sunshine floods the unit with light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
84 4th Avenue
84 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
*Beautiful studio duplex apartment with quiet patio entrance just off 4th Avenue.*The apartment includes a very serviceable kitchen, two Full bathrooms, (one on each floor) lots of closet space and a washer dryer already installed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
53 Boerum Place
53 Boerum Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 MONTH FREE + NO FEE ! Perfect size, functional space and right in the middle of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods!Apartment 3D is a functional One Bed + One Bath unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 dean street
27 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,650
Beautiful Architect designed huge 1 bedroom with a huge in closet for bedroom storage! These are the kind of finishes you usually only get when you purchase a home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
107 Boerum Place
107 Boerum Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Timeless one bedroom featuring ultra high ceilings and exposed brick !Email for video No Broker Fee + 1 month free on 12 month lease. Gross rent (what you pay every month) is $2400.
