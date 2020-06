Amenities

Large and sunny studio on the top floor of a beautifully renovated brownstone in North Park Slope.

Granite countertops with full-size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. There is ample closet space, a lovely tiled bathroom with tub plus common washer/dryer in the basement.

Step outside this well run and family owned brownstone and you have all the neighborhood's amenities at your doorstep.

Very close to 2/3/4/5/Q/B trains at Atlantic Terminal/Barclay Center plus all the wonderful shopping, restaurants along 5th Avenue, 7th Avenue and Flatbush Avenue