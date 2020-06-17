All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

115 Lincoln Rd

115 Lincoln Road · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Lincoln Road, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Charming 1BR w Dishwasher Elevator Bldg By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Large Bedroom w/ Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Microwave- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Elevator Building.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Lefferts Gardens has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1335

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Lincoln Rd have any available units?
115 Lincoln Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 115 Lincoln Rd have?
Some of 115 Lincoln Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Lincoln Rd currently offering any rent specials?
115 Lincoln Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Lincoln Rd pet-friendly?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd offer parking?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd does not offer parking.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd have a pool?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd does not have a pool.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd have accessible units?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Lincoln Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Lincoln Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Lincoln Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
