115 Lincoln Rd

Charming 1BR w Dishwasher Elevator Bldg By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Large Bedroom w/ Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Microwave- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Elevator Building.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Lefferts Gardens has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1335