Brooklyn, NY
114 Macdougal St
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

114 Macdougal St

114 Mac Dougal St · (347) 746-9278
Location

114 Mac Dougal St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 1# Bed Apartment is available for rent in Greenwich Village !!
This spacious and sunny 1# bed is recently renovated. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. Unit features great hardwood floor, a large bed room, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen, modern bath. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Macdougal St have any available units?
114 Macdougal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 114 Macdougal St have?
Some of 114 Macdougal St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Macdougal St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Macdougal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Macdougal St pet-friendly?
No, 114 Macdougal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 114 Macdougal St offer parking?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not offer parking.
Does 114 Macdougal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Macdougal St have a pool?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Macdougal St have accessible units?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Macdougal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Macdougal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Macdougal St does not have units with air conditioning.
