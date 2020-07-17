Amenities
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas.
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1637 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, washer and dryer, quartz kitchen & bath counter, green energy efficient windows, patio, porch and a garage.
The unit is close to Adventure Indoor Playground, Farmer Boys, Durango High School, El Nopal Mexican Grill #2, Jessie Rae's BBQ, Las Vegas Tropicana Black Bear Diner, Sushi House Goyemon, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Spanish Trail Country Club, and many more
Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.
Property Address: 5312 Silver Branch Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89118.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
Security Deposit is 2x Rent
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876
