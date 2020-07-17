All apartments in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, NV
5312 Silver Branch Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5312 Silver Branch Ave

5312 Silver Branch Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5312 Silver Branch Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1825 · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1637 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, washer and dryer, quartz kitchen & bath counter, green energy efficient windows, patio, porch and a garage.

The unit is close to Adventure Indoor Playground, Farmer Boys, Durango High School, El Nopal Mexican Grill #2, Jessie Rae's BBQ, Las Vegas Tropicana Black Bear Diner, Sushi House Goyemon, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Spanish Trail Country Club, and many more

Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 5312 Silver Branch Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89118.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
Security Deposit is 2x Rent
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5900142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have any available units?
5312 Silver Branch Ave has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have?
Some of 5312 Silver Branch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Silver Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Silver Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Silver Branch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave offers parking.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 5312 Silver Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave has accessible units.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Silver Branch Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5312 Silver Branch Ave has units with air conditioning.
