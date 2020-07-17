Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking playground bbq/grill garage

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1637 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, washer and dryer, quartz kitchen & bath counter, green energy efficient windows, patio, porch and a garage.



The unit is close to Adventure Indoor Playground, Farmer Boys, Durango High School, El Nopal Mexican Grill #2, Jessie Rae's BBQ, Las Vegas Tropicana Black Bear Diner, Sushi House Goyemon, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Spanish Trail Country Club, and many more



Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.



Property Address: 5312 Silver Branch Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89118.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

Security Deposit is 2x Rent

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5900142)