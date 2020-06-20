Northwest single story with community park! Interior with spacious open kitchen area, separate family room, living & dining room, appliances, and neutral colors throughout. Patio in the rear with nice size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have?
Some of 8328 LOST SPUR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
