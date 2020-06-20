All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8328 LOST SPUR Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8328 LOST SPUR Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

8328 LOST SPUR Street

8328 Lost Spur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8328 Lost Spur Street, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Northwest single story with community park! Interior with spacious open kitchen area, separate family room, living & dining room, appliances, and neutral colors throughout. Patio in the rear with nice size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have any available units?
8328 LOST SPUR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have?
Some of 8328 LOST SPUR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 LOST SPUR Street currently offering any rent specials?
8328 LOST SPUR Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 LOST SPUR Street pet-friendly?
No, 8328 LOST SPUR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street offer parking?
Yes, 8328 LOST SPUR Street does offer parking.
Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 LOST SPUR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have a pool?
No, 8328 LOST SPUR Street does not have a pool.
Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have accessible units?
No, 8328 LOST SPUR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 LOST SPUR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 LOST SPUR Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada