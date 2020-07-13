Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving pool table

The Rubix, a re-invented collection of economical studio apartment homes, was crafted with you in mind. Catering to many lifestyles, studio living is not only cost-effective, but it's practical as well. Conveniently located in the North East area of the Las Vegas valley, The Rubix offers quick and easy access to Nellis Air Force Base, The Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the I 15 North. Shopping and dining are all around and we are only 15 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip! Our unique studios are perfect for those craving exclusive living options and an unbeatable location and price. We realize the importance of making sure that the simple pleasures of home are reflected in dozens of thoughtful details. You'll love coming home to The Rubix!