Las Vegas, NV
Rubix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Rubix

5300 E Craig Rd · (702) 323-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115
Nellis Air Force Base

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 25

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 245 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Sep 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 245 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 245 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rubix.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The Rubix, a re-invented collection of economical studio apartment homes, was crafted with you in mind. Catering to many lifestyles, studio living is not only cost-effective, but it's practical as well. Conveniently located in the North East area of the Las Vegas valley, The Rubix offers quick and easy access to Nellis Air Force Base, The Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the I 15 North. Shopping and dining are all around and we are only 15 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip! Our unique studios are perfect for those craving exclusive living options and an unbeatable location and price. We realize the importance of making sure that the simple pleasures of home are reflected in dozens of thoughtful details. You'll love coming home to The Rubix!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $75
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: 25lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Open parking. Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: No additional storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rubix have any available units?
Rubix has 11 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Rubix have?
Some of Rubix's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rubix currently offering any rent specials?
Rubix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rubix pet-friendly?
Yes, Rubix is pet friendly.
Does Rubix offer parking?
Yes, Rubix offers parking.
Does Rubix have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rubix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rubix have a pool?
No, Rubix does not have a pool.
Does Rubix have accessible units?
Yes, Rubix has accessible units.
Does Rubix have units with dishwashers?
No, Rubix does not have units with dishwashers.
