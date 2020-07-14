All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Venicia

Open Now until 5pm
3644 S Fort Apache Rd · (702) 903-3098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1131 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,285

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1044 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 1051 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,435

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venicia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, some units come with attached garage.
Storage Details: Select units come with attached garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venicia have any available units?
Venicia has 5 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Venicia have?
Some of Venicia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venicia currently offering any rent specials?
Venicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venicia pet-friendly?
Yes, Venicia is pet friendly.
Does Venicia offer parking?
Yes, Venicia offers parking.
Does Venicia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venicia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venicia have a pool?
Yes, Venicia has a pool.
Does Venicia have accessible units?
No, Venicia does not have accessible units.
Does Venicia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venicia has units with dishwashers.
