Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly internet access online portal package receiving

APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN HENDERSON NEVADA



Arabella has a lot to offer if you are looking for a very quiet, small community. Our location is wonderful. We are in the Green Valley/Henderson area but we are nestled into a very serene little area all our own. You can walk to almost anything you want including a Galaxy Theater. We have a Smith's grocery just across the street from us, a post office, all the banks, fast food restaurants, and Olive Garden are all within walking distance. There is public transportation and the newly remodeled library within walking distance as well. Schedule your tour today.