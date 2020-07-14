All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Arabella

Open Now until 5pm
4375 E Sunset Rd · (702) 323-5911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0321 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arabella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
package receiving
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN HENDERSON NEVADA

Arabella has a lot to offer if you are looking for a very quiet, small community. Our location is wonderful. We are in the Green Valley/Henderson area but we are nestled into a very serene little area all our own. You can walk to almost anything you want including a Galaxy Theater. We have a Smith's grocery just across the street from us, a post office, all the banks, fast food restaurants, and Olive Garden are all within walking distance. There is public transportation and the newly remodeled library within walking distance as well. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per audlt
Deposit: $250 on Approved Application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one or $500 for two
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Limit of 2 pets- 35lbs weight limit
Parking Details: All units get 1 assigned carport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arabella have any available units?
Arabella has 3 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Arabella have?
Some of Arabella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arabella currently offering any rent specials?
Arabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arabella pet-friendly?
Yes, Arabella is pet friendly.
Does Arabella offer parking?
Yes, Arabella offers parking.
Does Arabella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arabella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arabella have a pool?
Yes, Arabella has a pool.
Does Arabella have accessible units?
Yes, Arabella has accessible units.
Does Arabella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arabella has units with dishwashers.

