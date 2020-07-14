Amenities
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN HENDERSON NEVADA
Arabella has a lot to offer if you are looking for a very quiet, small community. Our location is wonderful. We are in the Green Valley/Henderson area but we are nestled into a very serene little area all our own. You can walk to almost anything you want including a Galaxy Theater. We have a Smith's grocery just across the street from us, a post office, all the banks, fast food restaurants, and Olive Garden are all within walking distance. There is public transportation and the newly remodeled library within walking distance as well. Schedule your tour today.