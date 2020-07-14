All apartments in Henderson
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills

975 Seven Hills Dr · (702) 996-3554
Location

975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052
Seven Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2813 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 1723 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,405

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 826 · Avail. now

$1,524

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: 350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Most units come with attached 1 or 2 car garage, Open lot.
Storage Details: Garage with some units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have any available units?
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills has 7 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have?
Some of Chateau Calais at Seven Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Calais at Seven Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Calais at Seven Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills offers parking.
Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills has a pool.
Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have accessible units?
No, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Calais at Seven Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Calais at Seven Hills has units with dishwashers.
