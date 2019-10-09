All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 283 MARITIME Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
283 MARITIME Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

283 MARITIME Street

283 Maritime Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Gibson Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

283 Maritime Street, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
MODERN REMODELED KITCHEN W/WATERFALL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS AND DOORS*VAULTED CEILINGS AT ENTRY* MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS AND SEPARATE TUB* EXTENDED MASTER BEDROOM W/BALCONY* SPACIOUS LOFT* COVERED REAR PATIO* WATERFALL SWIMMING POOL* REMODELED BATHROOMS THROUGHOUT* BEDROOM + BATH DOWNSTAIRS W/SLIDER TO BACKYARD* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED + SECOND FRIDGE IN GARAGE* GATED HENDERSON COMMUNITY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 MARITIME Street have any available units?
283 MARITIME Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 MARITIME Street have?
Some of 283 MARITIME Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 MARITIME Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 MARITIME Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 MARITIME Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 MARITIME Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 283 MARITIME Street offer parking?
Yes, 283 MARITIME Street does offer parking.
Does 283 MARITIME Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 MARITIME Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 MARITIME Street have a pool?
Yes, 283 MARITIME Street has a pool.
Does 283 MARITIME Street have accessible units?
No, 283 MARITIME Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 MARITIME Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 MARITIME Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89074
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas