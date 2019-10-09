283 MARITIME Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

MODERN REMODELED KITCHEN W/WATERFALL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS AND DOORS*VAULTED CEILINGS AT ENTRY* MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS AND SEPARATE TUB* EXTENDED MASTER BEDROOM W/BALCONY* SPACIOUS LOFT* COVERED REAR PATIO* WATERFALL SWIMMING POOL* REMODELED BATHROOMS THROUGHOUT* BEDROOM + BATH DOWNSTAIRS W/SLIDER TO BACKYARD* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED + SECOND FRIDGE IN GARAGE* GATED HENDERSON COMMUNITY*