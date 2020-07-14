All apartments in Henderson
Henderson, NV
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Montego Bay Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr · (609) 795-7473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Whitney Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4513 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2521 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montego Bay Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
hot tub
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Henderson, Nevada and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located in Whitney Ranch, Henderson, Montego Bay Apartments provides easy access to Interstates 515 and 215, is just minutes away from Nevada State University as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Las Vegas has to offer.

Montego Bay Apartments offers its residents unique 1-3 bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as gated community access, fitness center, and multiple pools.

Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Las Vegas. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have any available units?
Montego Bay Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have?
Some of Montego Bay Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montego Bay Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Montego Bay Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montego Bay Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Montego Bay Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Montego Bay Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montego Bay Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Montego Bay Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Montego Bay Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Montego Bay Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montego Bay Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

