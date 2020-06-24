All apartments in Raleigh
Location

4912 Auburn Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4912 Auburn Rd. Available 07/20/20 Midtown ranch home - 3 bedroom - Newly refinished hardwoods through out! - 3 bedroom ranch home is conveniently located in Quail Hollow - Mid town location. 1 car garage and fenced in rear yard. Beautiful refinished hardwoods through out home. Large livingroom with picture window overlooking back yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3100913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Auburn Rd. have any available units?
4912 Auburn Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Auburn Rd. have?
Some of 4912 Auburn Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Auburn Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Auburn Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Auburn Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Auburn Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4912 Auburn Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Auburn Rd. offers parking.
Does 4912 Auburn Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Auburn Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Auburn Rd. have a pool?
No, 4912 Auburn Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Auburn Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4912 Auburn Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Auburn Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Auburn Rd. has units with dishwashers.
