310 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
72 Units Available
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$815
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
987 sqft
Hawthorne North Ridge (formerly The Lakes) sits between 1-540 and RDU Airport, which makes it a traveler's dream. Units include amenities like walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patios.
139 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,349
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
33 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
968 sqft
Residents are the driving force of Andover at Crabtree. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes overlooking our private lake and greenway access, Andover provides residents newly renovated apartment homes with leading conveniences.
56 Units Available
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,126
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1125 sqft
NEW COMMUNITY Let relaxation become your inspiration when you make your home at Crabtree Lakeside.
19 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
12 Units Available
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1050 sqft
Located just moments from Lake Johnson, Crossroads Plaza and Interstate 40, this community offers residents a fitness center, bark park, swimming pool and clubhouse. Apartments include open layouts, premium flooring, screened patios/balconies and optional fireplaces.
West Morgan
25 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
18 Units Available
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1092 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with extra storage, balcony or patio, climate control and dining rooms. Community has a fitness center, racquetball court and clubhouse. Located close to shops and restaurants.
44 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,216
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
40 Units Available
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful property borders Lake Lynn and is a short drive from Stonehenge Market. The pet-friendly community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
30 Units Available
Anderson Hills
231 Calibre Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1151 sqft
Spacious units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. This pet-friendly building has 24-hour gym, basketball court and business center. Units include dishwasher and washer/dryer hookup. Just minutes from Kiwanis Park.
18 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
23 Units Available
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1429 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy the onsite game room, yoga studio, swimming pool, and many other amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated. The property is just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall.
27 Units Available
Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1159 sqft
Upscale apartments feature open-concept layouts, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Community amenities include a yoga studio and a pet spa. Located less than a mile from the Greenway.
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
40 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
Come home to Cumberland Cove located in Raleigh, NC, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is east of Hwy 50 on Ray Rd and is a short commute to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel
15 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$846
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
27 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Cameron Village
22 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
9 Units Available
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
18 Units Available
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1446 sqft
Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

