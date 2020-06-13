Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

241 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
102 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Kentucky Drive
327 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
870 sqft
327 Kentucky Drive Available 07/01/20 Single Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Garner $965//mo.! - Beautifully renovated! Single-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse only $965/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Barslund Court
100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
RENOVATED! Single Story 2 BR, 2 Bath Corner Unit Garner, NC Townhome $995/mo! - Beautifully renovated single story, corner 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome for $995/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 S. Shetland Ct.
106 South Shetland Court, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1537 sqft
106 S. Shetland Ct. Available 06/15/20 Only $1400/mo! for Large 3 BR, 2BA Ranch Home in Garner on Quiet Cul de Sac! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home (approx. 1537 sq ft) for $1400/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Old Scarborough Lane
506 Old Scarborough Lane, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1942 sqft
506 Old Scarborough Lane Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House with Large Yard--Garner-Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020 This home has plenty of space and natural lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1506 MacDonald Avenue
1506 Mc Donald Avenue, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
1506 MacDonald Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great ranch in Garner on a half acre! Near everything but very private. - 3BR, 2BA ranch house in Garner. Wooded lot, and on a great, quiet street. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Living room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Available on 07/05. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #453
112 Key Biscayne Court, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
3156 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open spacemaking entertaining family and friends abreeze. Formal living and dining rooms. Large office space downstairs.A huge master suite with a large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Timber Drive
1109 Timber Drive, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
Freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit. Lives like a detached home with a full backyard and deck for entertaining. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and a walk in shower with tons of room space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
780 Hay River Street
780 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2266 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2 car garage in Huntersmark! Large bedrooms, walk in closet in master, hardwoods throughout first floor and large lot. Minutes to downtown Raleigh, and easy access to 440. Must see!

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
175 Solheim Lane
175 Solheim Lane, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2525 sqft
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Home Acres
1 Unit Available
3012 Taybran Ln
3012 Taybran Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
480 sqft
Perfect sized one bedroom apartment at Taybran Ridge! Minutes to I-40, restaurants, shopping and park! Open living room with eat in kitchen area. The eat in kitchen has great cabinet space! Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 Rand Rd
629 Rand Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1556 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Great ranch style ready for early July move in! Eat in kitchen with gas stove, and 6 burners! You will love the open space! Large living area and great room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
1121 Consortium Dr 112
1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1750 sqft
Unit 112 Available 07/31/20 Renaissance Park - Property Id: 283031 Conveniently located townhome in highly sought after Renaissance Park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
740 Trebor Drive
740 Trebor Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1492 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Meadowbrook Road
5800 Meadowbrook Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1802 sqft
$50 application fee for credit and background check per qualifying adult. 12 months minimum lease term. NONSMOKER only please. Pet is negotiable only if rent to own with $7k down.

Median Rent in Garner

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Garner is $1,022, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,179.
Studio
$826
1 Bed
$1,022
2 Beds
$1,179
3+ Beds
$1,537

June 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Garner rents increased significantly over the past month

Garner rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garner stand at $1,022 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Garner's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garner, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Garner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Garner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Garner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Garner.
    • While Garner's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Garner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Garner?
    In Garner, the median rent is $826 for a studio, $1,022 for a 1-bedroom, $1,179 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,537 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Garner, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Garner?
    Some of the colleges located in the Garner area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Garner?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Garner from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.

